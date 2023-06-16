Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. NiSource accounts for 0.8% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NiSource Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.