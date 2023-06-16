Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Christopher Aaron Lindner Sells 8,000 Shares

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $54.11.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOLF. KeyCorp began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

