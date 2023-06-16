Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.
Adobe Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.91. 9,531,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,097. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $495.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Activity
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
