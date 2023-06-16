Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

Adobe Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.91. 9,531,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,097. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $495.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

