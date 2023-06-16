Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.65-15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $19250-19350, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.30 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $439.83.

ADBE stock traded up $11.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $490.91. 8,284,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,899. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $495.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

