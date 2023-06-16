Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.83). 277,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 187,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($1.93).

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £430.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,054.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.11.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

