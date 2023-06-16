Advisors Ltd. Hhlr Sells 273,728 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 273,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.72, for a total transaction of $56,858,780.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,888,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,680,745,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Advisors Ltd. Hhlr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $244,053,884.52.

On Thursday, June 8th, Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $253,876,785.50.

BeiGene Price Performance

BeiGene stock traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.04. 477,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.45 and its 200-day moving average is $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

