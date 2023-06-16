Aequi Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARBG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aequi Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 335,941 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 299,253 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 315,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

