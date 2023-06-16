Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

