Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens restated an underweight rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Affirm stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.15. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 590.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

