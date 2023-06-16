Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 579,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

