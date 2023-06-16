ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.45

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.45 and traded as low as $41.21. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 3,493 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGESY shares. ING Group raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.72.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.1418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

