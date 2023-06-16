Agree Realty Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 165.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.