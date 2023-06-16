Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AIRI stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

