Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Air Industries Group Stock Up 0.3 %
AIRI stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.