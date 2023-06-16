Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

APD stock opened at $290.66 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.