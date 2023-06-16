Aldebaran Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.44. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

