Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $929,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.97.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

