Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.14 and its 200-day moving average is $204.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

