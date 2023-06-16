Aldebaran Financial Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $451.73 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.87 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.35.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

