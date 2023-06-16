Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. 377,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 736,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $612.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
