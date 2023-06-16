Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. 377,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 736,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $612.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,350,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,609,000 after buying an additional 1,446,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,402,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 501,048 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 374,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 72,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.