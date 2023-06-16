Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Up 26.0% in May

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algoma Steel Group (ASTL)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.