Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Up 26.0% in May

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $801.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

