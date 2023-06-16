Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.31% of Align Technology worth $50,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,167,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,595,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after buying an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $333.19 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

