AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading Down 0.1%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.29. 6,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.