Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP John Coll Sells 2,000 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALSN stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after buying an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

