Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.