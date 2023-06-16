Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Up 57.2% in May

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Alpha Tau Medical stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,276. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

