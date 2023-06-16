Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $240,144.38 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20.

On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56.

On Monday, June 5th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80.

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 40,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,633,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 20,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

