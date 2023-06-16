Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $240,144.38 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20.
- On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56.
- On Monday, June 5th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80.
- On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.
- On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48.
- On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 40,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,633,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 20,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
