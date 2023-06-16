AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 2,168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGFF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Trading Down 1.0 %

AltaGas stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.