Altria Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 362,709 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,605% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,273 call options.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,450,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

