Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading 4.5% Higher

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 82,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 112,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Ambow Education Stock Performance
Ambow Education Company Profile
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.
