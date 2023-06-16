Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Amdocs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $96.68 on Friday. Amdocs has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

