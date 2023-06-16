Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as high as $97.27 and last traded at $96.84, with a volume of 82088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Amdocs by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $9,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

