American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.87.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,039,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

