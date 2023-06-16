American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.18. 1,096,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.88. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.