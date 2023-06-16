American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,725 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

American Express stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

