AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 233,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $76.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.46 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 130.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 176,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 126,258 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.