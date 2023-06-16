Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Amex Exploration Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
About Amex Exploration
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amex Exploration (AMXEF)
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.