AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Daphne E. Jones Sells 1,000 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

