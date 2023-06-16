Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $54.00. 229,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 341,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $404,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $404,791.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 11,494 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $477,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,591. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

