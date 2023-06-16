Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 30,591 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Analog Devices by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $244,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

