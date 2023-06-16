Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) PT at $3.60

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

