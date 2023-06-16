Analysts Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price at $24.17

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.10 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $888.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.73 million. Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after buying an additional 501,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,348,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

