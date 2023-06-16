Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Target Price at GBX 1,870

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,976 ($24.72).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.40) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.80), for a total transaction of £87,674.64 ($109,703.00). 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The Weir Group Company Profile

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,811.50 ($22.67) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,815.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,800.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,072 ($25.93). The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,144.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

