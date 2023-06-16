Analyzing Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) & Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Impala Platinum and Sigma Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $7.79 billion 0.96 $2.11 billion N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.87) -45.55

Volatility & Risk

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Impala Platinum and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76%

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Sigma Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

