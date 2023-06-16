Andrew Peller Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:ADW)

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

