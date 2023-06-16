APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.94.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.54. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.