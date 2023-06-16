AppFolio’s (APPF) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 92 Resources in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APPF. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.20. 56,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.19. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $178.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 177,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,377,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.