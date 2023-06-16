Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,046 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.