Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) PT Raised to $38.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APTO opened at $5.89 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.