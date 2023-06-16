Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Down 17.9% in May

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Arbe Robotics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,701,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the third quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Shares of ARBEW opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.