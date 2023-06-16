Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,854,711.40 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $3,854,711.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,150.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Brett Adcock sold 1,000,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $3,680,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Brett Adcock sold 1,000,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $3,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Brett Adcock sold 316,302 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $1,009,003.38.

On Monday, June 5th, Brett Adcock sold 864,966 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $2,612,197.32.

On Thursday, June 1st, Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Brett Adcock sold 271,492 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $833,480.44.

On Friday, May 26th, Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $1,446,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,854,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $19,160,020,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

